BUFFALO, N.Y. — Researchers at the University at Buffalo say they're making progress in the fight against Alzheimer's.

A new study there found a gene that three in four people have, which is a key reason that Alzheimer's drugs that showed promise in animal studies failed in human trials.

They say they'll need to do more studies to confirm it, but it shows that people with Alzheimer's who get more individualized treatments may have more success.

