UB testing COVID medicine for high risk teens

Jacob School of Medicine announced a clinical research trial with Pfizer for children ages 12 to 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York health research institution is turning to another effort to control and combat COVID for teens.

The UB's Jacob School of Medicine announced that it's part of a clinical research trial with Pfizer for children ages 12 to 17 for the use of the very effective oral medicine called Paxlovid.

2 On Your Side found out it may be the only way at this point for high-risk children to get it

Back in December, a new anti-viral anti-COVID medicine made by Pfizer called Paxlovid started rolling out of pharmaceutical assembly lines.

Under its FDA Emergency Use Authorization it was administered orally to help keep adults with pre - existing medical conditions from developing more serious COVID complications. And it seemed to work effectively as it cut the need for hospitalization or risk of death by 88%.

However, for anyone 17 and younger, there is no such option for pediatricians to provide it.

But now a potential change based on background experience at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine with its Pediatric Dept. Chairman Dr. Steven Lipschultz and Pfizer's knowledge of such.

"I've been studying these for about 20 years in children that have other types of viruses such as HIV virus infection. And these anti-virals are very safe, very effective in the majority of children who receive it."

So Lipschultz explains that here in Buffalo, "We were selected at the University at Buffalo - Jacobs School of Medicine to be one of the lead first sites in the world to offer this for children in Buffalo. And we were - I think initially there were fewer than five sites in the world."

Lipschultz adds, "What we're trying to assess is - especially for children with pre-existing conditions - putting them at risk for hospitalizations from COVID. Such as a child that might have underlying cancer or a child that might have severe asthma."

Children hospitalized at Oishei Children's Hospital may or may not qualify with the study guidelines.

"If somebody is hospitalized - not because of symptomatic COVID but because let's say their heart failure is worsening and it's out of control and they're hospitalized to get better control. If they subsequently develop COVID and are sick - yes they would be eligible. If they're admitted because of symptomatic COVID - they're not eligible," Lipschultz says.

As UB reports, "The logistics involved in conducting the clinical trial in the Western New York area were complicated, since a dedicated space needed to be identified to maintain safety and infection control so that infected children could be isolated from others. Once a child has been referred to the clinical study team by a health care provider, the child and family are greeted at the UB Pediatric COVID Clinic located inside the UB Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions building at 1021 Main St., where they can enroll in the trial.