BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Department of Labor will award the University at Buffalo Research Foundation one of their five 2019 RESTORE grants.

The Re-Employment, Support, and Training for the Opioid Related Epidemic aims to help women affected by the opioid crises re-enter the workforce.

The funding will go towards UB's current research with the New York State Area Health Education Center, which works to develop partnerships between health institutions and medically disadvantaged communities.

The University at Buffalo, Department of Family Medicine and NYS Area Health Education Center will use the grant to provide soft skills development, resume writing, workshops, job readiness training, connection to relevant programming, networking and support services, and job placement efforts for approximately 200 women.