BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two violations relating to practical experience for students have landed the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in probationary status with a national organization, but administrators say the matter is being fixed and students shouldn't see much change.

The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education found in an annual review that UB's Doctor of Pharmacy program was not compliant with two standards. Those standards call for programs to provide students a certain number of hours to practice in hospital and other real-world settings.

This story was first reported by the UB Spectrum. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

