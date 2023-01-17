2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY

The four-year grants are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.

Endeavor Health Services will use the grant to work with schools, primary care offices, nursing homes, and other organizations to support appropriate and safe responses to those with mental health disorders. Their goal is to train more than 1,800 people.

Elizabeth L. Mauro, CEO of Endeavor Health Services says that "included in the project will be an emphasis on the immediate need for awareness, support, and access to care for those individuals in need."

Endeavor Health Services will receive $457,177 in federal grant funding over the next four years.

Compeer Buffalo will use their grant funding to train 750 people a year over the next four in mental health first aid training.

Compeer Buffalo and International CEO Cher Alvarez say the training "is designed for the everyday person to learn about what is mental health, what does it look like, how to identify when a friend, family member or coworker might be struggling and what you can do."

Mental health first aid training is currently being offered at Compeer Buffalo for individuals and groups or businesses. You can learn more about the training sessions and sign up here.

Compeer Buffalo will receive $500,000 over the next four years.

Congressman Brian Higgins says "Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo are long-standing partners providing life-saving care referrals and educating the community on how we can better support our peer's mental health needs."