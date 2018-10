CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Chautauqua County Health Department is warning residents after two confirmed cases of West Nile virus are found.

County officials also say a horse was found with the virus in the town of Portland and had to be euthanized.

They say the best ways to avoid contracting the virus is to always use bug spray or wear long sleeve shirts and pants when going outside.

Residents should also get rid of any standing water near their home.

