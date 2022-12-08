Twin City Ambulance announces end to service in Lockport

Since 2014, Twin City Ambulance has provided service for the City of Lockport, but it was only a temporary solution.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Back in 2014, the City of Lockport dissolved its ambulance unit and also laid off 12 firefighters. At the time the common counsel did so for financial reasons.

Since 2014, Twin City Ambulance has provided service for the City of Lockport, but it was always a temporary solution.

On Jan. 31, that temporary solution will come to an end. Twin City in a letter to the city said it will not be able to provide service full time. On top of that, they can only continue to be supplemental service if the fire department resumes ambulance service.

Mayor Michelle Roman formed a committee to look at the issue, and that committee recommended that the city could resume ambulance service through the fire department.

Lockport already owns two ambulances, and 34 firefighters in the department are paramedics.

But now the Common Council doesn't agree to bring back the fire departments ambulance unit.

Paul Beakman is the president of the council, and the only Democrat. With Twin City Ambulance already struggling to serve Lockport, nearby volunteer companies are providing mutual aid to help the city.

"We're not in business to leech off of other valued fire companies when we have men and women that are able to do this job. The politics have to stop," Beakman said. "We need to figure out a solution to a lack of transportation for for ill patients."

Is partisan politics putting public safety at risk here?

"Well, I mean, it's hard to come to any other conclusion and my position," Beakman said. "I try very hard to stay out of the political issues between the two parties, because I feel my position is to present facts and data and solutions to problems.