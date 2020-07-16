Trying to quit smoking or vaping? NYS offering free gum

The New York State Quitline is offering up to three months of free nicotine gum (while supplies last) to people who are trying to quit smoking.

NEW YORK — Quitting smoking or vaping can be difficult, but according to the Centers for Disease Control more than half of smokers want to quit. The

New York State Quitline wants to help if you're in that demographic.

In 2015 alone, the CDC says 68 percent of adult smokers said that they wanted to quit smoking.

The Quitline is offering up to three months of free nicotine gum (while supplies last) to people who are trying to quit smoking. The free gum is made possible by a donation from from Ro, a U.S. telehealth company headquartered in Manhattan.



"We know most tobacco users want to quit – so the more people who know about the offer, the more people we can help," said Paula Celestino, director of client relations and outreach for the Quitline, based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Celestino added that it is important that people share this information with friends and family, as well as healthcare providers should share this information with their patients.

Nicotine gum helps people who smoke or vape to eliminate the short term cravings. The gum is effective for about 20 to 30 minutes.

The Quitline says that when this gum is paired with another FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) product that works for longer duration, this can help double the odds of quitting smoking successfully.



You or someone you know can apply for the free gum by calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) or visiting nysmokefree.com. Quit Coaches are also available seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. by calling the QUITS number.