Trauma cases booming at ECMC

The ED saw a jump in trauma during July-August: the trauma team had 839 calls, compared to 779 last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember earlier this summer when hospital visits were slow as people afraid of exposure to the Covid-19 virus stayed away? Erie County Medical Center has seen emergency department volume rebound in a major way, with the total number of trauma cases booming.

Pointing to a combination of mild summer weather beckoning people outdoors for recreation and DIY projects, CEO Thomas Quatroche Jr. says the hospital has been “unbelievably busy” this summer.