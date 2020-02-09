Trauma cases booming at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember earlier this summer when hospital visits were slow as people afraid of exposure to the Covid-19 virus stayed away? Erie County Medical Center has seen emergency department volume rebound in a major way, with the total number of trauma cases booming.
Pointing to a combination of mild summer weather beckoning people outdoors for recreation and DIY projects, CEO Thomas Quatroche Jr. says the hospital has been “unbelievably busy” this summer.
“When the weather is nicer, they may be distracted from sunshine or driving faster or just outside doing more activities,” he said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.