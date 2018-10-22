Trader Joe’s burritos and other prepared foods from food supplier Bakkavor Foods USA were recalled this week after concerns about salmonella or listeria contamination.

Bakkavor recalled nearly 800,000 pounds of prepared food items sold in grocery stores around the country, including pizza and breakfast burritos, after the company's onion supplier recalled Bakkavor's onion ingredients for potential traces of the stomach-churning bacteria, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release.

Only the 10-ounce “Trader’s Joe Carnitas with Salsa Verde” burritos with use-by dates of 10/08/17 to 10/24/18 have been affected at the California food chain, which operates a location in Amherst

The other items include:

Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand 16-ounce “BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza” with use-by dates of 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 printed on the case packaging.

Butcher-paper wrapped Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand 8-ounce “Chicken, Sausage, Egg White and Cheese Breakfast Burrito” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18.

Butcher-paper wrapped Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Deli-Bakery brand 8-ounce “Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18.

There have been no reports of sickness or reaction due to these products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Customers should check their freezers for saved product, and discard anything they find that matches these descriptions, according to the department statement.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, cramps and fever. Listeria consumption can cause listeriosis, which produces symptoms like fever, muscle aches and headaches, and primarily affects older individuals, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems.

The USDA send out email updates on food recalls to members of the public who subscribe on its home page.

