KENMORE, N.Y. — Residents in the Town of Tonawanda and in the Village of Kenmore will have two opportunities this week to pick up masks.

Through a collaboration with Erie County, the Town of Tonawanda Town Board, the Village of Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda Emergency Services, town and village fire departments, and the Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation masks will be distributed to residents at various locations.

The Village of Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda advise residents that the mask distribution will be drive-thru only. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and to follow the marked areas to pull up and receive the masks.

The following locations will be giving out masks on Thursday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brighton Arena, 251 Brompton Road

Ellwood Fire Hall, 1000 Englewood Avenue

Kenilworth Fire Hall, 84 Hawthorne Avenue

River Road Fire Company will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Northtowns, 54 Riverdale Avenue

Sheridan Park Fire Hall, 738 Sheridan Drive

The following locations will be giving out masks on Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kenmore Fire Hall, 16 Nash Road

Brighton Arena, 251 Brompton Road

Ellwood Fire Hall, 1000 Englewood Avenue

Kenilworth Fire Hall, 84 Hawthorne Avenue

River Road Fire Co. will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Northtowns, 54 Riverdale Avenue

Sheridan Park Fire Hall, 738 Sheridan Drive

