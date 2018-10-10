BUFFALO, NY-- Tonawanda Coke's Wednesday hearing with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation was adjourned for 48 hours shortly after it began. There will now be a conference call on Friday.

This development comes one day after a federal judge granted Tonawanda Coke's request to delay their final community payment.

Judge William M. Skretny ruled Tuesday that Tonawanda Coke has until November 13 to make its final community payment. This payment was part of a 2014 sentence.

Last month, Judge Skretny found Tonawanda Coke guilty of violating its probation by having a higher than acceptable opacity of its emissions. However, the judge ruled the company can still operate, but he modified and added to the company's probation.

There are three parts to the modified probation: 1) Fix the coke oven battery 2) complete a battery test protocol within 60 days of battery repairs 3) get third party monitoring of the operations.

In court on Wednesday, community activists once again called for Tonawanda Coke to be closed.

Community activists say Tonawanda Coke has overstayed its welcome. “They need to go! Now!” @WGRZ — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) October 10, 2018

© 2018 WGRZ