These cancers are diagnosed the most often in Western New York

Three types of cancer are far more common in Western New York than the rest — but when it comes to mortality, some common cancers drop off.
Our partners at Business First combed through the numbers of the New York State Cancer register and found the most common diagnosed cancers in WNY.
Lung and bronchus tops the list, followed by female breast, prostate and colorectal as the most diagnosed cancers in our area. You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website, as well as the list of deadliest types of cancers for our region.