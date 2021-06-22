Therapy dogs are back at Oishei Children's Hospital

A spokesperson for the hospital says the dogs walk the halls of the hospital, going room to room for patients, their families and even staff members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another sign that we are returning back to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the return of therapy dogs at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

The hospital announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that they were ecstatic that the dogs, and their volunteer handlers, were back.

Folks can pet the dogs, and even get some kisses they say.

The hospital says the dogs are a great distraction and stress reliever for everyone that wants to interact with the therapy dogs.