BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is offering a new program to help teens quit their vaping habits.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a free text message program Friday that is aimed to help kids quit e-cigarettes.

The state hopes to reverse the rise in youth vaping.

"The alarming increase in the number of young people using e-cigarettes is proof we need to curb this deadly epidemic before another generation develops lifelong nicotine addictions," Governor Cuomo said in a released statement. "That's why we're taking bold and aggressive actions to ban all flavored nicotine vaping products, end these unscrupulous vaping advertisements aimed at our kids, and offer teens a simple way to get help quitting vaping."

To access the program, users can text 'DropTheVape' to 88709.

The free text message program was created with teens and other young adults to have tried to, or have quit vaping. The program is targeted to specific age groups: 13 to 17 and 18 to 24.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "The disturbingly high level of e-cigarette usage by young people is nothing short of a public health crisis, and we must do everything in our power to turn the tide. This new program is a valuable resource and we urge everyone to Drop the Vape, starting with a simple text that could ultimately save their lives."

Once the user enrolls in the program, they will receive interactive daily text messages. Messages will include encouragement, motivation, skill and self-efficacy-building exercises.

RELATED: CDC: report shows warnings about vaping seem to be working

RELATED: New York called to include menthol in flavored tobacco ban