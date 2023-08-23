The institute performed its first transplant in 1974.

TAMPA, Florida — Doctors at Tampa General Hospital completed their 13,000th organ transplant on Wednesday.

The hospital said in a statement that this milestone makes TGH a part of only a few dozen hospitals to reach this achievement.

“For nearly five decades, Tampa General has remained at the forefront of advanced organ disease treatment and transplant surgery, becoming one of the top transplant centers in Florida, and among the busiest in the entire nation,” Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, vice president, chief of the TGH Transplant Institute and associate professor in the Department of Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine said in a statement.

“Our most recent milestone is a direct result of the dedicated team of experts at the TGH Transplant Institute as well as the generous donors and families who make these transplant procedures possible.”