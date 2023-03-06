Summer City Fitness: Saturday morning class helps people of all ages

The program continues every Saturday this summer from 10 to 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A great way to get outside this summer is with an outdoor fitness class.

La'Movement Fitness hosted a Summer City Fitness class at MLK Park on Saturday morning.

People had an opportunity to move and groove to some music, with live instruction, combining a full-body workout with dance moves!

"Regardless of fitness level, this is family-friendly," Lala Woods of La'Movement Fitness said. "You can bring the kids. We have seniors if you have physical ailments.

"Whatever is going on, you work at your own pace. We dance, we do some squats, things of that nature, at a pace you can work at for yourself. We have our live DJ here so the music is always going to keep you motivated."