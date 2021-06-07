State's plan to loosen mask requirements at schools runs into roadblock at CDC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the CDC is not ready to change school guidance yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The plan from the Cuomo administration was to “strongly recommend” but not require masks for anyone inside the state’s K-12 schools. But the plan did not last the weekend.

It all started late on Friday when the New York State Health Department released a letter from Commissioner Howard Zucker to the CDC. The letter outlined the department's intention to align differing CDC guidance on summer camps and schools.

Currently, the CDC recommends those at summer camp be strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the agency’s guidance for schools requires masks for all students, teachers and staff.

Zucker notified the CDC the state planned to tell schools that anyone not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it would not be required.

By Sunday, state government has given up on ending the mask mandate at school for now, telling school districts to continue with existing rules requiring masks for all inside school buildings.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the CDC, ”They’re not going to change their guidance for several weeks.”

But the governor did announce a break with the CDC, eliminating a requirement that students, teachers and staff needed to wear masks outside.

“It really was a very frustrating experience this weekend,” said Pioneer School District Superintendent Ben Halsey.

Halsey decided to break with state government, and without an okay from the health department unilaterally changed the district’s mask policy to make it optional for all, indoors and outside.

“School districts have been held to a much higher standard across the board. We’ve proven we’re one of the safest environments you can be in is in public school during this entire pandemic,” Halsey said.