The NYS Department of Health wants to know why there are more diagnosed cases of six cancers on Buffalo's East Side and a portion western Cheektowaga.

Brad Hutton, deputy commissioner for public health, tells 2 On Your Side that an examination of the state's cancer registry found that cases of colorectal, esophageal, kidney, lung, oral and prostate cancer happen more often in this area.

The percentages range from thirty to 100 percent above the state average.

Over the next several months, health department officials will gather local data and take a deeper dive into the state cancer registry to see if they can explain this higher than average incidence of these types of cancer.

"We hope to have more answers by the end of the year for people who reside in this area."

Coming up on July 19th, there will be a public meeting about the state's cancer study. It will be at the Buffalo Museum of Science that evening from 6:30 to 8:30pm. All people who are interested are welcome to attend.

