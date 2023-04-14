State leaders vow to fight back against attacks on reproductive rights

State leaders say they will continue to fight to protect abortion rights.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State democratic leaders say they are banding together to fight back against attacks on reproductive rights.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday was joined by Attorney General Letitia James, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to say they will continue to fight to protect abortion rights.

Last week two federal judges made decisions over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone creating confusion for Americans who insist that availability of the medication be guaranteed. The U.S. Supreme Court says it is keeping in place rules allowing for the use of medications used in abortions until it studies the issue further.

"This has been a dark week for women across the country," Governor Hochul said. "While anti-choice extremists believe that they should decide what is best for your own health, I will never stop fighting back, standing shoulder to shoulder with our federal, state, and local partners, to ensure that abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in our state. For anyone who needs access to reproductive health care, New York will always welcome you with open arms."

Attorney General James said, "Here in New York, we believe that when it's your body, it should always be your choice. While male judges and governors across the country attempt to revoke the right to choose, we remain fierce in our protection of New Yorkers' bodily autonomy, and will do everything in our power as the leaders of this great state to ensure everyone gets the care they need. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in protecting access to abortion, and we will continue to work together in defense of reproductive freedom for all who live and travel here."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand added, "Reproductive freedom and women's bodily autonomy is under attack nationwide, which is why New York has taken strong action to protect the rights of patients, to empower reproductive health care providers, and to remain a safe haven for those seeking reproductive health care. I am grateful to have partners like Governor Hochul, Attorney General James and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins in this fight. Everyone should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies and what is best for their families and their own reproductive health and I'm committed to doing everything in my power to find additional legislative solutions to protect access to reproductive health care."

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "The Senate Democratic Majority is committed to protecting reproductive rights and ensuring equitable access to comprehensive reproductive health care. We have achieved significant milestones, including passing the historic Reproductive Health Act and enacting sweeping legislation in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. New York also proves that when you have women in leadership who understand the impacts on the ground of these issues, real actions are taken to protect our rights. That is why I created the first Senate Committee on Women's Issues, chaired by Senator Lea Webb, to help drive these efforts. We will continue to work with Governor Hochul and our allies in government to guarantee New York State remains a beacon for reproductive justice."

Last year, the US Supreme Court repealed the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, granting women access to abortions.

Hochul announced Tuesday actions the state plans to take to protect access to abortion medications.