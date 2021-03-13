Experts: Start sleep transition now, ahead of daylight saving time

Keeping a regular bed and wake time each day can help your body regulate its sleep.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into the weekend, here's another reminder that daylight saving time starts this Sunday.

That means we lose an hour of sleep Saturday into Sunday, and the effects of losing that hour can linger for weeks.

Experts suggest starting the transition now. Go to bed 15 minutes earlier every night so you will be well rested going into the change, and as tempting as it may be, avoid sleeping an hour longer in the morning.

If you do feel sleepy on Sunday, take a short nap, but no longer than 20 minutes.