St. Mary's volleyball team raises $5,500 for Roswell Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A big donation was made Thursday, benefitting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The school says the Lancers not only brought home the win, but it raised $5,500 for the Buffalo cancer center.

Players have been collecting donations over the past few weeks, and they also received the signatures of those fighting cancer and cancer survivors on pink jerseys.