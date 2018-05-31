There is a research study underway at Roswell Park, but this one is not about curing cancer.

It is about helping connect those with cancer through a social media program.

Photographs of Meaning is a social media program for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

Karen Rizzone is a former Roswell patient. She had thyroid cancer about two years ago and is now cancer free.

She said that when she walked around the halls of Roswell, she did not see a lot of other patients like her.

Rizzone said that is because she is 22 years old and most of the other patients are decades older.

That is where the creators of Photographs of Meaning said they hope they can come in and help.

Through the app, patients from 15 to 34 years-old receive weekly prompts like "What am I most proud of" or "How has cancer changed me."

Patients are encouraged to post pictures, captions and audio recordings in response to share with other users.

The purpose is to help this age group feel like they are not alone, especially at this age, by sharing their stories with each other.

"My friends and family were very supportive but they never really understood exactly what I was going through," Rizzone explained. "So it was nice to know that someone actually understood the whole concept of what I was going through."

Since Rizzone's group started in the fall of 2017, app developers have launched one more test group.

Once the second test group finishes up, researches will check back in a couple months. They will be looking at the patient's quality of life, depressive symptoms and social connectedness.

Right now, the app is only being tested at Roswell. Researchers said they could expand it to reach adolescents and young adults across the country.

The app is not yet available in the app store. It is still being developed by a team at UB.

