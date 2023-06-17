Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for children in need during Saturday event

Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes there may be as many as 10,000 children in Buffalo who don't have a decent bed to sleep in each night.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The local chapter of a group called Sleep in Heavenly Peace had a goal of building 100 new beds and delivering another 75 to families in need during a Saturday event at Eastern Hill Mall.

They went to work Saturday with assembly line-like precision.

"We've laid out the process so it's very safe, very simple straight forward and productive, so we can get a lot done in a short period of time," Jerry Sheldon of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo told 2 On Your Side.

Added volunteer Carol Battista: "We're from the City of Buffalo, the City of Good Neighbors, and we love to help people, especially children."

About 200 volunteers participated in Saturday's event.