Sisters Hospital Saint Joseph Campus emergency room to reopen Monday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another sign of the progress Western New York is making in the fight against COVID will arrive on Monday.

The emergency department at Sisters Hospital Saint Joseph Campus on Harlem Road will reopen Monday for the first time since it became a COVID-only hospital last March.

The last patient was discharged last month from the COVID unit, and with the rising vaccination rates here, hospital officials say it's time to transition back to the way it was before.

The first COVID patients were admitted there were on March 26, 2020. It was the first hospital in the area designated to treat only patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.