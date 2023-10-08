Sen. Schumer, Damar Hamlin to work together to bring defibrillators to all high schools

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle during a game and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — New York Senator Chuck Schumer was in Western New York Thursday to catch the last day of Buffalo Bills Training Camp in Pittsford at St. John Fisher University and talked about working with Damar Hamlin to get defibrillators in all high schools.

"I love that man. He's an inspiration, not just to Western New York, not just to New York State, but to the whole country," said Senator Schumer. "He's such a dedicated man. He said he would like to push legislation that would have a defibrillator in every high school and introduce legislation, and we're gonna get it done."

Schumer said he asked Hamlin to testify before Congress and is confident it will help pass the legislation.

"I asked him to come down and testify for this, which he will do. It will melt everybody's hearts and it'll pass like a hot knife through butter," said Schumer.

Schumer was sporting a number 3 Bills' jersey with his name on the back. Hamlin signed it 'Thank you for the love and support'.

Hamlin has been practicing with the team and participating in training camp. When asked about Hamlin's status for Saturday's game against the Colts, Head Coach Sean McDermott said, "We're in a good spot."