Save the Michaels of the World receives $500,000 to help fight addiction

The state money is going to help expand the organization's fleet of cars that picks up people in need and gets them to rehab at a time when minutes matter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten years ago, Michael Israel died from suicide after a battle with addiction, and a struggle to find resources to help him with that fight.

His death led his parents, Avi and Julie Israel, to create Save the Michaels of the World, an organization dedicated to connecting people dealing with addiction with the help they need.

On Friday, State Senator Tim Kennedy announced half a million dollars in funding from the state to continue that mission.

"Believe it or not, the COVID epidemic has created a huge need for more beds, for better access," Avi Israel said. "Save the Michaels is going to become an outpatient clinic, a one-stop shop where we will provide group support, and again, getting into treatment and access to treatment within 24 hours."

Among other things, the money is going to help expand the organization's fleet of cars that picks up people in need and gets them to rehab at a time when minutes matter.