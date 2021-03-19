St. Joseph Campus will be redeveloped from COVID-19 center; COVID admissions will cease April 1

St. Joseph's Campus became a COVID-19 treatment center when COVID-19 hit. Plans are to add outpatient, ambulatory, substance use treatment centers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health says the hospital it developed into a COVID-19 treatment center will be redeveloped as the health system looks to the future as the trajectory of the virus changes.

St. Joseph Campus will become an outpatient and ambulatory care center, and the health system says there are plans in place to also create an inpatient substance use treatment center. The hospital will stop admitting COVID-19 patients on April 1.

“Our plan to strengthen and expand hospital-based centers of excellence and redevelop St. Joseph Campus will mean new opportunities for our system to improve care and access for our community,” according to Mark Sullivan, the president and CEO of Catholic Health.

The ICU and inpatient nursing units will gradually close. The current COVID-19 patients are contained to one restricted floor, have separate transport routes, and the hospital says it is maintaining its disinfecting practices.

“It will also create a clearer future for St. Joseph Campus and its dedicated staff, who will forever be remembered for the vital role they played in our system and community throughout the COVID pandemic,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The health system says some positions, clinical and non-clinical, will be moved to new positions or eliminated. Sullivan says the "goal is to offer impacted staff comparable employment opportunities within our system."

St. Joseph was part of several Catholic Health facilities that had been part of the health system's greater plan to create regional care centers before the pandemic.

“With more and more healthcare services being provided on an outpatient basis, the location and design of St. Joseph Campus lends itself to becoming an active and thriving ambulatory care center with a concentrated focus on emergency, endoscopy/GI, orthopaedic, and rehabilitation services," Sullivan said.

The hospital will also reopen some services that have been closed for quite some time. Orthopaedic surgery will return starting March 29 and Sisters Hospital's orthopaedic surgery cases will be shifted to the St. Joseph Campus.

“Prior to COVID-19, St. Joseph Campus offered nationally recognized orthopaedic care, with surgical outcomes that are among the best in the region,” Sullivan said.

It's been more than a year since the hospital was able to provide this service.

“With St. Joseph’s team of highly-skilled surgeons, specially trained nurses and support staff, state-of-the-art surgical facilities, and central location, we can offer patients and families the highest quality care with greater comfort and convenience,” Sullivan said.