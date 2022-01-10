Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo promotes healthy lifestyles

There were COVID booster shots, health screenings, flu shots, and HIV testing. The free event also encouraged women to get their annual mammogram.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fourth annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo was held Saturday at the Northland Workforce Training Center on Saturday morning.

In addition, there were workshops and classes to learn about meal prepping, self care, and talking to doctors.

Organizers say it's a way to promote healthy lifestyles.

"This is my community. East Side of Buffalo is where I grew up, so I want to make sure we are providing services to people in our community that have been going through so much in the last year," Sharon Sanford, who is the founder and CEO of Sadie Strong, told 2 On Your Side.

The health and wellness expo also included some fun activities, such as Zumba, a farmers market, and kid-friendly programming.