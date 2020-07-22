Run Jimmy Run Charity 5K announces changes for August fundraiser

USA Track & Field certified routes include locations in Buffalo, Lewiston and East Aurora, though runners can complete their 5K anywhere in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Run Jimmy Run Charity 5K, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York, announced some changes for this year's event.

As is the case for many scheduled events this year, there will be changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For starters, runners can choose from pre-selected routes, or simply select one of their own, between August 20 and August 23.

"The safety of our supporters, their families and our volunteers is the most important factor in our retooling of this great event,” WNY Chapter Executive Director Jill Horner said in a statement.

"We think we’ve come up with a novel approach to allow this traditional 5K race to move forward, while still maintaining social distancing and other safety guidelines."

USA Track & Field certified routes include locations in Buffalo, Lewiston and East Aurora, though runners can complete their 5K anywhere in Western New York. Times will be collected through a smart-phone app, and the top finishers will receive medals.

According to organizers, the event, which started in 2013, has raised close to $100,000 for the chapter. The money helps provide free care and support for people impacted by dementia, as well as funding research to find ways to prevent, slow, treat and cure Alzheimer’s disease.

You can register for the 5K on the event's website.

There will also be a 1K fun walk; children can register at a reduced fee.