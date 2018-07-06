BUFFALO, NY - Calling all nurses!

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is holding a Nursing Open House Thursday afternoon.

From 3 to 7 p.m. in the Gaylord/Cary Conference Rooms in Roswell's Research Studies Center, nurses can hear from people who work there, learn about oncology nursing, and bring resumes if interested in a job at Roswell.

The Research Studies Center is across from the main hospital at Elm and Carlton Streets.

Roswell says they are looking for nurses with at least one year of oncology experience, one year of critical care experience, or three years of medical-surgical nursing experience.

Interested nurses should bring their resume and be ready for an interview.

You can register online here.

