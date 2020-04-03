BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is getting some help to expand colon cancer screenings to people who need them.

The center got a $110,000 grant from Univera Healthcare Resource Center on Wednesday for colon cancer education.

The money will fund a new position at a Neighborhood Health Center in the city to give more education and screenings to communities that don't have enough of them right now.

"Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among men and women in New York State," Univera Healthcare president Art Wingerter said. "Over 9,000 new cases are diagnosed every year; 3,000 deaths occur because of that.

"A colonoscopy is a powerful and potential life-saving procedure. The purpose of this grant is to simply get more people screened."

The timing of the grant is also important here. This is colon cancer awareness month.

