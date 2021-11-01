Roswell Park to add two dozen beds as inpatient demand grows

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is working on a $6 million project that would add another two dozen permanent beds, bringing its total capacity to 157.
The first piece of the plan calls for relocating the hospital’s Clinical Research Center from the seventh floor of the main hospital to the fifth floor of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center in a $3.5 million renovation.
Vacating the seventh floor will make room for 15 new permanent beds, a $2.65 million project, while the other nine are currently operational on the sixth floor under emergency approval during the Covid-19 pandemic. The additional beds will help address existing and projected inpatient capacity constraints. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.