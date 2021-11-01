Roswell Park to add two dozen beds as inpatient demand grows

Vacating the seventh floor will make room for 15 new permanent beds while 9 more are currently on the sixth floor under emergency approval due to the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is working on a $6 million project that would add another two dozen permanent beds, bringing its total capacity to 157.

The first piece of the plan calls for relocating the hospital’s Clinical Research Center from the seventh floor of the main hospital to the fifth floor of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center in a $3.5 million renovation.