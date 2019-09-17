BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Buffalo Sabres are teaming up for an important cause—prostate cancer prevention.

The "One Team, One Goal: Together to Beat Cancer" event is happening Tuesday at the Keybank Center's Lexus Club. An educational panel will take place from 3-4 p.m. followed by testing and consultations from 4-7 p.m. Roswell Park physicians will conduct prostate cancer screenings for men ages 40 and over.

The panel is open to prostate cancer patients and survivors. Preregistration is required. Visit roswellpark.org/onegoal or call 1-800-ROSWELL.

"Prostate cancer will affect one out of every six men, but not every prostate cancer has to be treated," says Khurshid Guru, MD, Chair of Urology at Roswell. "So it's very important for men to talk with their care providers, know what their risks are based on multiple key factors and stay on schedule with recommended testing and follow-up."

The event will additionally offer attendees meet-and-greets with Sabres alumni, light refreshments, as well as the opportunity to tour the arena.