Roswell Park remains among top 15 cancer hospitals in the country

According to the annual list released by U.S. News & World Report, Roswell remained in the #14 slot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park continues to be one of the top cancer hospitals in the country, according to the annual rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The list complied the ratings of more than 800 hospitals across the country.

The downtown Buffalo hospital ranked as 14th best in the country for cancer treatment, the same slot it held in the 2019 rankings.

Roswell Park received "excellent" ratings in the categories of 30-day survival, discharging patients to go home, patient experience, patient services and advanced technology. The hospital received a "very high" rating in the number of patients; which according to U.S. News & World Report is associated with better outcomes. Roswell also received an "above average" for nurse staffing.

When it comes to specific types of cancer, the report found Roswell Park as "high performing" for colon and lung cancer surgeries.