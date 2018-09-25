BUFFALO, NY-- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced Tuesday it is receiving two federal grants in the fight against cancer.

One of the grants is a $6.28 million award from the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative to coordinate data and research on immunotherapy. This will advance some of the nation's most advanced research projects right here at Western New York at Roswell Park.

“As the nation’s first Comprehensive Cancer Center, there is no place more prominent in cancer research history than Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center right here in Western New York,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “And these significant NCI awards affirm the confidence placed in Roswell Park as the future of cancer research in America. With this Moonshot award, Roswell Park leads collaboration and information sharing efforts toward the ultimate goal of better treatments and faster cures.”

A second grant was also announced to work with the University of Rochester on research involving flavored tobacco products.

