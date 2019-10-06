BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is the recipient of a major grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Roswell Park was awarded $22.5 million Cancer Center Support Grant to fund research and education programs. This is the largest award and highest application score in Roswell's history.

The NCI renewed Roswell Park's status as a Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“This is the most coveted and competitive distinction in cancer, and our team has once again demonstrated that we can serve our community in a way no one else can,” says Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD in a released statement. “You have to excel in so many areas to earn this — patient care, bench research, clinical research, education for the next generation of cancer scientists and how you’re reaching out to your community. We have incredible teams working in all those areas, all fired by the passion to defeat cancer. There is no doubt that our community receives superior cancer care because of the rigor that the NCI imposes on places like Roswell Park.”

The NCI issues grants supports research, education and cancer care.

“Our NCI designation and Core Grant authenticate that Roswell Park’s cancer research, education and clinical care are world-class, providing funds that are vital to sustain our research programs and scientific infrastructure,” notes Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, who leads Roswell Park’s science program in his role as the center’s Deputy Director. “We have unique assets in terms of both our team and our technological resources that are the envy of many other centers, in large part because we continually demonstrate to the NCI and our peers around the country that we have the expertise and strategy to put those tools to effective use benefiting patients locally as well as globally. We are the gold standard for cancer care in our region.”

Cancer survivors were on hand for Monday's announcement and rang the Roswell Park Victory Bell, which patients ring to celebrate a cancer treatment milestone.