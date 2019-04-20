BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oneida Healthcare received a $1 million anonymous gift in support of a cancer infusion center in Central New York.

The gift brings the two organizations to $10 million raised toward a $12 million capital campaign goal for the project, which includes an infusion clinic opened in 2017 at the Madison County hospital as well as a 6,000-square-foot radiation oncology center, slated to open in June. The third phase will be an expansion of Oneida Healthcare's imaging program, with additional MRI, PET/CT, and 3D mammography.

The hospitals announced the joint project in 2017 with a goal of expanding services to residents in Madison and Western Oneida counties by connecting them to services by Roswell Park, a National Cancer Institute facility and the only one in Upstate New York.

