BUFFALO, NY-- A Federal Grant worth nearly $20 million will help create the nation's first program dedicated to studying flavored tobacco.

Roswell Park and the University of Rochester Medical Center are teaming up to create the WNY Center for Research on Flavored Tobacco Products to better document and understand one of the fastest growing trends in tobacco use. The project is one of only nine projects to earn funding through the federal Tobacco Centers of Regulatory Science program.

The Five year $19.05 million grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute and will be based at Roswell Park here in Buffalo. The program will be led by Richard O'Connor, PhD, and Maciej Goniewicz, PhD, PharmD. Both are internationally recognized experts on tobacco use and its health consequences. The Roswell Park team will analyze various combustible and electronic tobacco products, their consequences for health and how users interact with these products.

Right now federal regulations prohibit the sale and manufacture of flavors other than menthol in combustible cigarettes but not in other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

