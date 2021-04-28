Roswell Park partners with Rochester cancer center to explore racial differences in immunotherapies

The goal is to help oncologists learn whether Black or white cancer patients respond differently to immunotherapies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is working with a Rochester cancer center on new immunotherapy treatments geared specifically at helping patients of different races.

The new collaboration between Roswell Park and the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Institute is funded by a two-year, $2.08 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.

The goal is to help oncologists learn whether Black or white cancer patients respond differently to immunotherapies, while improving the safety and effectiveness of new drugs in diverse populations.