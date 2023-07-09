Roswell Park opens 'Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center' in Northtowns

It's the cancer center's first satellite location outside of Roswell's main hub, which is located in downtown Buffalo.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers who live in the Northtowns will have a new Roswell Park location closer to home, called the "Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center."

Leaders gathered Thursday to talk about the services that will be offered at the new Williamsville site.

"It's needed. 44% of our patients come from northern Erie County and beyond. This new center will bring comprehensive services to our patients own neighborhood," said Dr. Candace S. Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The center is named after the president and CEO of West Herr Scott Bieler, a long-time supporter of Roswell Park.

The center will have imaging (radiology) services, onsite lab work and pharmacy services, clinical trials and an expanded list of subspecialty care.