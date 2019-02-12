BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doctors at Roswell Park are making progress in their fight against prostate cancer.

They identified a new protein that suppresses prostate cancer development.

Now, they're doing more research and developing the protein as an anti-cancer therapeutic - before it could potentially be available for patients.

