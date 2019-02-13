BUFFALO, N.Y. — The company that’s working to open a cannabis manufacturing facility in Buffalo has mentioned partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on research, but offered no details to date.

Roswell Park CEO Candace Johnson spoke to Buffalo Business First about the relationship with Flora California Prime Inc., which wants to develop a 1.25 million-square-foot production facility at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. In its media packet, the company says it has partnered with Roswell Park for "cutting edge medical research" that will make the region a capital of cannabis efficacy and discovery.

She says there is no signed partnership, but the two organizations could work together on clinical research about the effects of marijuana on cancer patients. To read the full story, check out Buffalo Business First's website.