BUFFALO, N.Y. — Transplant and cellular therapy patients and families held a reunion Saturday afternoon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event, which was held from noon to 3 p.m., included food and music.

St. Bonaventure President Emeritus Margaret Carney was also at the event, where cancer survivors shared their stories.

One of the treatments Roswell Park offers is blood and marrow transplants. With cellular therapy, it uses living cells to destroy and control cancer cells without any drugs.

