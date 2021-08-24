Roswell Park hires national and international leaders

Roswell Park CEO has recruited more than 50 faculty/staff leaders in past year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Driven to move the mission of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center forward despite the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought, Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD, has marked a year of unprecedented success in faculty recruitment.

Johnson has recruited 50 physicians, scientists, and senior administrators with sought-after training and experience to Roswell Park to serve in key positions.

Some of the new hires include a new deputy director, a new chief academic officer, and a new chief medical information officer.

These signature appointments include the hiring of nationally and internationally known leaders to help Roswell Park’s work in critical areas.