Roswell Park expands lung cancer screenings for firefighters

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some welcomed health news for local firefighters.

For the first time in the U.S., firefighters here in Buffalo will be screened for lung cancer no matter their smoking history.

Roswell Park and the Buffalo Fire Department are expanding lung cancer screening with EDDY, the mobile screening unit.

"Our teams have worked so hard to get this mobile lung cancer screening unit on the road this was a tall task it was done in record time because we wanted this life-saving cancer screening easier, more accessible, and equitable. We want everybody who should be screened to get screened. We have a tremendous opportunity here to save a lot of lives."

EDDY, or "Early Detection Driven to You", is funded by the state and private donations to bring screenings to people that might not normally have access.

Over 90% of women get the mammogram they need to detect breast cancer, but less than 6% of people that should be checked for lung cancer actually get screened.