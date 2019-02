BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was shaving day for these Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center employees who went Bald for Bucks after growing out their hair and raising money for research and patient care at Roswell.

A lot of groups take part in these events, but it holds a special meaning for people who actually work at the cancer center.

And some of that hair being cut off will go to make wigs for people who lost their hair in treatment.