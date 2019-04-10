ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cancer patients living in the Southtowns don't have to drive into the city for treatment anymore.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center cut the ribbon Thursday at its new hematology oncology location on Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park.

This location includes supportive care for patients, including medical oncology, hematology, breast surgery, chemotherapy, and more.

"Right now folks from the Southtowns have to drive into Buffalo to get medical oncology care, to get oncology care, so we're coming to their neighborhood so they don't have to drive that far. We can deliver this care in their community," said Dr. Candace Johnson, the Roswell Park president and CEO.

The location is served by a team of 15 nurses, medical assistants, and experts across several areas of oncology.

