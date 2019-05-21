BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is teaming up with hospitals, health systems, physicians and care teams across New York State to reduce the burden of cancer.

The Roswell Park Care Network unites centers and teams from Pennsylvania to Long Island.

The network allows member sites to enable better care and that patients have access to new technology and the most innovative therapies available.

“No one should have to choose between convenience and quality when facing a decision about where they or a loved one should seek care for cancer,” says Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD. “But too many patients weren’t getting access to things like clinical trials, precision medicine and care that accords with national guidelines. So we reached out to quality-driven cancer care providers across the state to develop a program for applying Roswell Park best practices and quality oversight seamlessly across a wide variety of community settings.”

“The treatment options you have to select from, the expertise of your care team, the availability of supportive care and genomic testing — these are all factors that can make a big difference in patient outcomes and quality of life. Traditionally, these are services that are only available within the walls of NCI-designated centers like Roswell Park, but we know that through technology, collaboration, communication and rigorous quality monitoring, we can make this comprehensive platform available to cancer patients across the state,” adds Thomas Schwaab, MD, PhD, who oversees the network in his role as Roswell Park’s Chief of Strategy, Business Development and Outreach.

Services at these facilities include: outpatient chemoinfusion, surgery, radiation and clinical trials

The member centers on the team are:

• Breast Care of WNY, also known as Roswell Park Breast Surgery (Williamsville, NY)

• Catholic Health Services Long Island (Rockville Centre, NY)

• Cayuga Medical Center (Ithaca, NY)

• Jamestown Medical Oncology & Hematology (Jamestown, NY)

• Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (Niagara Falls, NY)

• Oneida Health Cancer Care (Oneida, NY)

• Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Northtowns (Williamsville, NY)

• Roswell Park Hematology Oncology Southtowns (West Seneca, NY)

• Roswell Park Hematology Oncology of Niagara (Niagara Falls, NY)

• Roswell Park Urology (Niagara Falls, NY)

• Southtowns Radiation Oncology — In Partnership with Buffalo Medical Group and Catholic Health (Orchard Park, NY)

• Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean, NY and Bradford, PA)

For more information about the services available through the Roswell Park Care Network, check out their website at roswellpark.org/carenetwork.