Roswell Park breaks ground for Scott Bieler Amherst Center

This is the cancer center's first new facility to be built outside of its Buffalo campus.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A momentous day for Roswell Park with a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday of its first new building outside of the downtown Buffalo campus.

The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will house diagnostic and treatment services in the 26,000 square foot facility on Park Club Lane set to open in 2023. The center will include all of the services currently available at Roswell's Amherst Center on College Parkway in Williamsville, as well as some new ones currently available only downtown. Among them are imaging (radiology) services, onsite lab work and pharmacy services, clinical trials and an expanded list of subspecialty care.

"Over 44 percent of our patients come from communities north of Buffalo, and we have to be where our patients are. Access to expert cancer care provided by patient-centered, compassionate teams makes a difference for anyone who is facing cancer, and we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled level and quality of care for the communities around Roswell Park,” says Candace S. Johnson, PhD, President, CEO and M&T Bank Chair in Leadership at Roswell Park.

The center is named for West Herr Automotive Group President and longtime Roswell Park supporter Scott Bieler.

“When a third of the Western New York population is going to have cancer in their lifetime, to me that’s a critical statistic. That’s why we wanted to help Roswell Park in such a big way,” says Bieler.